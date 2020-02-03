'That was not a ham shot': Sara Ali Khan spills how 'Love Aaj Kal' memes inspired by her were hurtful

Ever since the trailer for Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Arushi Sharma was released, audiences have been divided about it but the one thing that everyone couldn't stop talking about was Sara's overacting.

In a recent interview with film journalist Anupama Chopra, Sara opened up about the harsh review and said that it hurt her. She added that while she doesn't care anyone criticising her for her looks or fashion choices, but it does bother her when anyone critcises her for her acting skills. "I don’t mind being trolled for being fat. I don’t mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me," Sara said.

Talking about the filming of the scene, she further added, "We were not allowed to see the monitor. So, I had no idea what it was looking like. I’ve spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and what’s also happened is the fact that I don’t look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I’ll be honest with you...not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel but Imtiaz sir made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at in that point of time."

“That was not a ham shot on our part. I was really crying. I felt like how Zoe would have been feeling at that moment in time. I did what came to me organically at that point in time,” she added.

When asked what brought the criticism along, Sara said that the expectation from an actress to always look good might be a reason why her scene was trolled, "It is not a pretty shot. It is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khate waqt...kuch bhi karo aapko acha lagna chahiye (You should always look good, even when you are dying, crying or eating)."