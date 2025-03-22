John Abraham opened up about his best kiss and revealed that it was not with his wife, Priya Runchal. John Abraham, after looking at a photo of Shah Rukh Khan kissing him at Pathaan’s success event, said, "That's probably the best kiss I have gotten in my life."

John Abraham's latest film The Diplomat has been receiving a lot of love from audiences ever since its release on March 14. John Abraham is heavily promoting the film, sharing interesting anecdotes about his personal and professional life. In one of the recent interviews, John Abraham made an interesting revelation, sharing that his best kiss was not with his wife Priya Runchal but with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham opened up about his best kiss and revealed that it was not with his wife, Priya Runchal. John Abraham, after looking at a photo of Shah Rukh Khan kissing him at Pathaan’s success event, said, "That's probably the best kiss I have gotten in my life, and it is from Shah Rukh Khan and not from a woman. That was at the success bash of Pathaan. Probably one of the best co-stars I have worked with."

John Abraham showered more love on Shah Rukh Khan's charm and personality and said, "What a beautiful man, a beautiful human being, and very gracious. He is so charming. My manager once said that he taught us the idea of love, and he brought the world crashing down after that. He is like the perfect man when he puts his hands out."

Pathaan was released in January 2023 and proved to be a superhit at the box office. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Fans are now looking forward to the sequel of the film, Pathaan 2.

READ | Rohman Shawl has this to say about his relationship with Sushmita Sen, declares he is...: 'Big name of that stature has...'