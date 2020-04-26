That one question of Alia on Koffee With Karan destroyed combined IQ of film fraternity: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is quarantined like the rest of the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Arjun wondered why people have low expectations from actors when it comes to intelligence.

When Film Companion’s Anupama asked Arjun the pin code for his area, Juhu, Arjun gave the right answer--400049-- and mentioned how the question showed the very low bar set for actors’ intelligence or knowledgeability. Arjun said, "Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking ‘Oh God!’, That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combined IQ of the film fraternity."

For the uninformed, upon her debut on Koffee With Karan in 2012, Alia was asked to name the President of India when she blurted out Prithviraj Chauhan. The goof-up haunted her for years as she was trolled mercilessly for it. Speaking about the same Alia had previously said, "I’d rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. People connect with you when you make mistakes." Arjun and Alia have worked together in Abhishek Verman’s 2014 movie 2 States. The film was based on author Chetan Bhagat’s popular book by the same name.

Recently, Arjun helped in raising funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date. The actor’s virtual date happened through his sister’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.