Ishaan Khatter recently quashed the claims of featuring as a child actor in Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham.

Dressed up in a purple lehenga, a child actor played the daughter of actor Rajesh Khatter in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1999 film, Sooryavansham. A social media page claimed that the girl in the frame was Rajesh’s real son Ishaan Khatter, who played the part. The viral picture caught Ishaan’s attention and he took to his Instagram story to rectify the information circulating on social media.

The viral post claimed, “Ishaan Khatter played the role of the daughter of Rajesh Khattar in the movie but he appears only for a few frames.” The actor re-shared the post on his stories and wrote, “Setting the record straight once and for all. That child, god bless her, is not me. Sorry to disappoint y’all, just don’t wanna take credit for her work.”

Soon after, the netizens chimed in the comment section to bash the page spreading wrong facts. “Don’t spread fake news…She is not Ishaan,” wrote a user. Another commented, “Dude that is not Ishaan Khattar..do some fact-checking.” For the unversed, Ishaan had made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in his brother Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

The Wikipedia page has also wrongly attributed Ishaan for the role of Rajesh Khattar’s daughter in Sooryavansham. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the dual role of a father and a son. Helmed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, the film has gathered a cult following among the audience over the years. The film has been aired frequently on the television channel Sony Max.

Meanwhile, Ishaan was last seen in Nicole Kidman’s The Perfect Couple. He was also seen in Pippa, Phone Bhoot, and Khaali Peeli. He made his big break with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Up next, the actor will be seen in The Royals co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi and Sakshi Tanwar.