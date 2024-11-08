Salman Khan refused the magnificent property and hence, Shah Rukh Khan got his hands on it. This was revealed by Salman Khan in one of his interviews where she shared why he chose not to take on the opportunity to live in Mannat.

Everybody who knows Shah Rukh Khan is also well aware of his iconic home Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandra. Every year lakhs of fans visit the sea-facing sprawling bungalow to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Shah Rukh Khan himself takes pride in the fact that he gets to call 'Mannat' his home. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their family have been residing there since 1995 and have made it into one of the most iconic residences in India. But, do you know, that Mannat was initially offered to Salman Khan before Shah Rukh Khan made it his home?

Salman Khan refused the magnificent property and hence, Shah Rukh Khan got his hands on it. This was revealed by Salman Khan in one of his interviews where she shared why he chose not to take on the opportunity to live in Mannat. Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "That bungalow had come to me when I was just starting off. My dad said itne bade ghar mein karoge kya? (What will you do in such a big house?)"

Salman Khan then jokingly added, "And now I want to ask Shah Rukh what he does in such a big house?" For the unversed, Salman Khan continues to live at Galaxy Apartments, along with his parents and family.

Interestingly, Salman Khan's home Galaxy Apartments, and Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat are quite close to one another. They reside in the same area in Mumbai and are neighbours with little distance between them.

