Director Ram Gopal Varma came under fire late Tuesday after posting bikini shots of Kiara Advani from the War 2 teaser with inappropriate and offensive captions. After facing strong backlash online, he quietly removed the posts early Wednesday.

The teaser, released on Jr NTR’s birthday, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. While it mainly focuses on the face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR, Kiara’s brief bikini appearance caught the internet’s attention.

In one scene, Kiara walks alongside a pool in a bold outfit, showing off her fit look. The visuals quickly spread online, and Ram Gopal Varma chose to share them with distasteful comments, which did not go down well with fans. His posts were widely criticized, leading him to delete them without a word.

Social media users didn't hold back in reacting to Ram Gopal Varma’s posts. One person wrote, “Ram Gopal Varma has lost it!!” while another called him a “tharki buddha.” A third user added, “If this is what he’s saying in public, imagine what he must be like in private!”

Netizens, particularly Kiara Advani’s fans, filled the comments section of his post with sharp criticism. Facing the backlash, Ram Gopal Varma quietly deleted the posts in the middle of the night without offering any explanation.

Meanwhile, enjoying the positive buzz, Kiara took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message about War 2. She wrote, “Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film, first action film, first with these 2 amazing heroes, first collaboration with Ayan, and of course, first bikini shot!”