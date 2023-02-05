Thar actress Anushka Kaushik learns rifle shooting, wishes for 'female performing action-packed scenes'

Anushka Kaushik

Anushka Kaushik has impressed audiences with her performances in projects like Ghar Waapasi and Thar. This year she has some more interesting projects lined up, that kept her busy shooting. After fulfilling her professional commitments, she is utilizing this break to work to learn something new, and one of those new things for her is rifle shooting.

The actress has recently taken up this new activity and is having a gala time learning it. Talking about the same, Anushka shares, "It’s been a while since I took any break and now I got one and I just wanted to utilise it in the best possible way. I feel that life is definitely all about exploring and tapping into your hidden talent and unlocking new skills. So I started with air rifle shooting."

For Anushka to take this activity up, huge credit goes to her father too. Explaining why, the actress informs, "My father taught me rifle shooting and hitting the bull’s eye. So I was quite inclined towards learning it."

She insists that it is also helping her prep for the kind of roles she wants to do in future. "The kind of action cinema we are watching - we fantasize, to an extent about a female performing such scenes like holding a rifle. It gives you some sort of power when we talk about the visuals. It also helps in internal growth as when you hold your breath, it helps you to concentrate, and align your chakras as well," Anushka says. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's next show Garmi as well as in Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla alongside Raveena Tandon and Satish Kaushik.