Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Thar actress Anushka Kaushik learns rifle shooting, wishes for 'female performing action-packed scenes'

After completing her professional commitments, Anushka in shaping her rifle shooting skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Thar actress Anushka Kaushik learns rifle shooting, wishes for 'female performing action-packed scenes'
Anushka Kaushik

Anushka Kaushik has impressed audiences with her performances in projects like Ghar Waapasi and Thar. This year she has some more interesting projects lined up, that kept her busy shooting. After fulfilling her professional commitments, she is utilizing this break to work to learn something new, and one of those new things for her is rifle shooting. 

The actress has recently taken up this new activity and is having a gala time learning it. Talking about the same, Anushka shares, "It’s been a while since I took any break and now I got one and I just wanted to utilise it in the best possible way. I feel that life is definitely all about exploring and tapping into your hidden talent and unlocking new skills. So I started with air rifle shooting."

For Anushka to take this activity up, huge credit goes to her father too. Explaining why, the actress informs, "My father taught me rifle shooting and hitting the bull’s eye. So I was quite inclined towards learning it."

She insists that it is also helping her prep for the kind of roles she wants to do in future. "The kind of action cinema we are watching - we fantasize, to an extent about a female performing such scenes like holding a rifle. It gives you some sort of power when we talk about the visuals. It also helps in internal growth as when you hold your breath, it helps you to concentrate, and align your chakras as well," Anushka says. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's next show Garmi as well as in Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla alongside Raveena Tandon and Satish Kaushik.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.