Thar actor Anil Kapoor talks about success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2

Credit: Anil Kapoor-Allu Arjun- RRR official- KGF official/Instagram

Anil Kapoor has talked about the success of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Jr NTR and Ram Char’s RRR during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Thar.

While talking about South Indian cinema films like Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Thar in which he stars alongside his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Anil said, "South has always been making exceptional films, they have been always at the forefront of changing the dynamics of Indian cinema. I`m happy that they’re breaking into new territories."

He maintained that south Indian cinema serves as an inspiration to Bollywood and has been a pillar of strength for Indian cinema.

"I started my career with films down south and it gives me immense pleasure to see them doing so good. They`re an inspiration, the more Bollywood imbibes from them, the better it will be for Hindi cinema at large", he further said.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise for south superstars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash

​For the unversed, the trailer of the upcoming Netflix thriller Thar, starring the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the leading roles, was released on Monday, April 18. Set to premiere on May 6 on the OTT platform, the Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial fuses Spaghetti Western with rustic Rajasthan.

Thar traces the journey of Siddharth (Harsh), an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil) investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Sharing the trailer on their social media handles, Anil and Harsh wrote, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix".

Talking about the film, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared, "The wait is almost over and we're very excited to be handing our film over to audiences all over the world. We've paid attention to the little details and they have added up to create a world and a narrative that is unique. Netflix is the perfect platform for Thar to reach audiences globally who will connect with the film." (With inputs from IANS)