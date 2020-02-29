'Thappad' song 'Hayo Rabba': Taapsee Pannu struggles to forget husband's slap in heartbreaking track

The new, heartbreaking version of the song has been sung by Suvarna Tiwari with music by Anurag Saikia and lyrics by Shakeel Azmi.

The makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad have released a new song from the film titled Hayo Rabba. The song is a recreation of a melody sung by Reshma and shows Taapsee struggling with the reality of her life after being slapped by her husband at a party. The song shows Amrita, played by Taapsee, trying hard to forget the incident but unable to and thus falling out of love with her husband. The song features the after-effects of the night Amrita's husband slaps her after which she eventually decides to leave him.

The new, heartbreaking version of the song has been sung by Suvarna Tiwari with music by Anurag Saikia and lyrics by Shakeel Azmi.

Talking about the film during an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee had said, "We are trying to question these things, ‘ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do (If someone slaps on your one cheek, show your other cheek)’ and ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta (a slap doesn’t scare me)’ with our film and want the audience to start questioning them as well. Our effort was to get rid of the firebrand image in the film to make sure that Amrita stands out and you don’t see Taapsee in her. Because that what sets us apart. Amrita is a strong woman but not a firebrand. I am more of an impulsive person who would retort immediately, Amrita would not. People should forget that about me while watching Thappad."