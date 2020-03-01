'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film picks up pace, shows 75% growth on day 2

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha had a slow start at the box office as it collected only Rs 3.07 crore on day 1. However, the film, through excellent reviews and word of mouth, picked up the pace on Saturday as it earned Rs 5 crore.

According to a report in Box Office India, Thappad showed a 75% growth on Saturday and its total collection is now Rs 7.85 crore. Reports also stated that the film is strong in Delhi NCR and Mumbai as metro audiences are choosing the hard-hitting film on domestic violence. "If we look at the Saturday growth of similar films then Panga went up 108% on Saturday and Chhapaak went up 40% and both films failed and more importantly did not sustain after the weekend," it said.