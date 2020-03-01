Trending#

Donald Trump

CAA protests

Jamia

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film picks up pace, shows 75% growth on day 2

Thappad, through excellent reviews and word of mouth, picked up the pace on Saturday.


'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film picks up pace, shows 75% growth on day 2

, File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Riddhima Kanetkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 1, 2020, 03:51 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha had a slow start at the box office as it collected only Rs 3.07 crore on day 1. However, the film, through excellent reviews and word of mouth, picked up the pace on Saturday as it earned Rs 5 crore.

According to a report in Box Office India, Thappad showed a 75% growth on Saturday and its total collection is now Rs 7.85 crore. Reports also stated that the film is strong in Delhi NCR and Mumbai as metro audiences are choosing the hard-hitting film on domestic violence. "If we look at the Saturday growth of similar films then Panga went up 108% on Saturday and Chhapaak went up 40% and both films failed and more importantly did not sustain after the weekend," it said. 

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad deals with a wife’s response after her husband slaps her at a party. Writing about it, the DNA review said, "It's about a woman who believes that whether it is, one slap or ten, the repercussions that a “Thappad” has on an individual’s psychology are the same. It is about Amrita wanting everyone around her to understand that it was never about how many times she was hit, but that it just happened so normally. It raises questions we all need answers to, collectively, as a society; What does it take to keep a family/relationship together? Just a silent acceptance of all that is unfair? And is it the responsibility of just the woman to do so? Thappad will surely make you uncomfortable but that is what makes it so important."