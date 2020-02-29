'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film off to slow start, expected to multiply from day 2

Headlines

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Meet Roshini Sangwan, woman who weight lifts even at 68 with trainer son

Superfoods to increase sperm count

Diabetes tips: Worst foods for diabetic patients

Meet the beautiful wife of legendary bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film off to slow start, expected to multiply from day 2

The report from day 1 of Taapsee Pannu starrer has arrived and it seems like the film is off to a slow start at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The report from day 1 of Taapsee Pannu starrer has arrived and it seems like the film is off to a slow start at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has made Rs 3.07 crore on day 1.

Tweeting the figures Taran wrote, "#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz."

 

Taran further predicted that the film was most likely to grow on the second and third days.

In addition to this, he also posted figures of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, stating that it did decent business. He tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan maintains decent hold on Day 8... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr. Total: ₹ 46.92 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad deals with a wife’s response after her husband slaps her at a party. Writing about it, the DNA review said, "It's about a woman who believes that whether it is, one slap or ten, the repercussions that a “Thappad” has on an individual’s psychology are the same. It is about Amrita wanting everyone around her to understand that it was never about how many times she was hit, but that it just happened so normally. It raises questions we all need answers to, collectively, as a society; What does it take to keep a family/relationship together? Just a silent acceptance of all that is unfair? And is it the responsibility of just the woman to do so? Thappad will surely make you uncomfortable but that is what makes it so important."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

LIC policy: Invest Rs 1600 per month and get Rs 6.62 lakh on maturity, here’s how

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE