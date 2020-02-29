'Thappad' box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film off to slow start, expected to multiply from day 2

The report from day 1 of Taapsee Pannu starrer has arrived and it seems like the film is off to a slow start at the box office.

The report from day 1 of Taapsee Pannu starrer has arrived and it seems like the film is off to a slow start at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has made Rs 3.07 crore on day 1.

Tweeting the figures Taran wrote, "#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz."

Taran further predicted that the film was most likely to grow on the second and third days.

In addition to this, he also posted figures of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, stating that it did decent business. He tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan maintains decent hold on Day 8... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr. Total: ₹ 46.92 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."