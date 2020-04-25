Headlines

'Thanks my love': Virat Kohli expresses gratitude as Anushka Sharma turns on light during his chat with AB De Villiers

Virat Kohli was in an Instagram live chat with cricketer AB De Villiers which is when Anushka Sharma walked in

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2020, 04:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli hosted yet another Instagram live with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) teammate AB De Villiers on Friday. At that moment, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma arrived and turned on the lights, getting a thank you from Virat for the gesture.

Virat was hosting an Instagram live session with De Villiers, where they discussed about one another's life under coronavirus lockdown. He was in a dimly-lit room, when Anushka entered and turned on the lights. In response, Virat said, "Thanks my love."

Watch the video here:

Virat and De Villiers also requested their fans to be positive and agreed to put the bats, jerseys and gloves from memorable matches for auction to help people in India and South Africa. One of the auctioned bats and jerseys are from 2016 IPL match between RCB and Gujarat Lions, where both Kohli and De Villiers scored a century.

In the chat, De Villiers said, "In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment," also adding, "The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people."

