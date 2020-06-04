'Thanks for never letting me think sun shines out of my backside': Masaba wishes mom Neena Gupta with throwback photos

It's Neena Gupta's birthday today and the veteran actor has turned 61. Social media pages are flooded with several wishes for the actor and they are too sweet to miss. Amongst them was her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta's birthday wish. She took to her Instagram page and shared a vintage photo of Neena from her television shoot days. In the photo, the actor looks beautiful and in her candid best.

Masaba wished her mother most sweetly by writing, "Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta"

Check out the photo below:

Masaba also shared a throwback photo from her childhood days and it's too cute to miss. She posted the photo with a cake slice emoji.

Take a look:

Earlier during an interaction, Neena opened up about raising her Masaba alone. She stated, "I was never a single mother. I was a single mother for maybe two years, Then my dad came. He left everything and stayed with me. He looked after my household, me, my daughter. He was my man. He was the man in my life. God always compensates. My mom had died a long time ago. And also I had no man in my life who was living with me so it was easy for him to live with me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show titled Panchayat. She was also seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.