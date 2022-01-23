'Thanks for being kind...': Shah Rukh Khan gifts handwritten note to Egyptian fan for helping Indian professor- See pics

There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan enjoys such a large fan following. Apart from his magnetic persona, he respects fans love, and acknowledge their affection gracefully. Last year, a professor from India shared how the actor's die-hard fan from Egypt helped her. Now, Shah Rukh thanked his fan by sending a special note to him and the professor.

Ashwini Deshpande shared the post she received from the actor which possessed a handwritten note for the Egyptian fan with his autograph and it says, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply. Love. Even the professor received a token of gesture, a special note from the actor for her daughter. The note says, "Lots of love and happiness."

Here's the tweet

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo January 22, 2022

We are constantly reminded of how captivating the great SRK's charisma is. The king of romance has a magic that has no bounds. Fans from all across the world are still enthralled by this legendary actor. On December 31, a nice gesture made by the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor's fan in Egypt has moved Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande. Ashwini Deshpande, an Ashoka University Economics professor, took to Twitter to share a storey of a recent incident she had with an Egyptian travel agent. SRK's adoration extends beyond his films. Because she was from Shah Rukh's country, the Egyptian travel agent trusted her and booked her reservations without requiring any payment in advance.

She tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji).