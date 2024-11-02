Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 at the Bachchan family's Mumbai residence. The wedding ceremony though grand, was an intimate affair, with only the families' close friends and relatives in attendance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons, but their fans still consider them a power couple in Bollywood. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video or Abhishek Bachchan's affair rumours with Nimrat Kaur, unverified speculations are rife about their marriage with many stating that the couple is heading for a divorce. Amid this, an old tweet by Abhishek Bachchan is viral on social media where he spoke about remarriage.

Back in 2014, there were rumours that the actors were going to divorce. Unlike his silence now, at the time, Abhishek Bachchan had vehemently denied any such claims and had also asked his fans to not pay heed to unverified claims. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 at the Bachchan family's Mumbai residence. The wedding ceremony though grand, was an intimate affair, with only the families' close friends and relatives in attendance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, in November 2011, welcomed their first and only child - Aaradhya Bachchan.

Rumours about their divorce have been going on for some time now, especially after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to attend Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding with her daughter, sans her in-laws. Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also celebrated her 51st birthday, and neither of the Bachchan family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, wishing her on the special occasion has only further fueled the speculations.

