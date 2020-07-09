'Thankful' Kangana Ranaut has another message for Pooja Bhatt as Twitter face-off continues

Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Twitter, Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, nepotism, outsiders, star kids, Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty

After getting in a war of words on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bhatt got into a spat again on Thursday as Pooja made her latest move by sharing a video from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony when Kangana won the Best Debut award for her film Gangster. In her acceptance speech, Kangana thanked Mukesh and Mahesh and even hugged the former on her way to the stage.

Pooja said, "Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts."

To Pooja's tweet, Kangana's team replied in a scathing way saying, "Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better, She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully, She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends."

On Wednesday, Pooja had first tweeted and said, "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does," she tweeted.

The debate around nepotism restarted after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide earlier in June in his Mumbai home.

Several reports of Sushant being a victim of nepotism in the Indian film industry has since then surfaced on social media.