'Thank you for creating mommy': Sara Ali Khan makes mother Amrita Singh & grandmother Rukhsana Sultana feel special

Sara Ali Khan had a rather unique way of rining in Mothers' Day. She celebrated the day by thanking her grandmother Rukhsana Sultana for bringing 'mommy' Amrita Singh to life.

Sara shared an image where she was newborn and 'mommy' Amrita Singh along with grandmother Rukhsana Sultana held her in their arms. Sharing the image, Sara wrote, "Meri maa ki maa. Thank you for creating mommy #HappyMothersDay"

Here's the post:

Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter. The couple is now divorced and Sara grew up with Amrita, while Saif Ali Khan began a new family with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple is blessed with a rather popular son Taimur Ali Khan.

Sara was also blessed with a brother - Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita are a strong unit as a family. They are often spotted on vacations together and recently they had quarantine fun over a TikTok video where they answered 'who is more'.

On the work front, Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with back-to-back films 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba', was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan, who she claimed was her crush. She is going to be next seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie was in a post-production stage. Meanwhile, Sara had just begun shooting for 'Atrnagi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which is when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.