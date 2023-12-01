Thank You For Coming OTT release: When, where to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s sex comedy film

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi-starrer Thank You For Coming to stream on OTT.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shehnaaz Gill’s Thank You For Coming impressed netizens. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj in theatres and now, the film is all set for its OTT release.

On Friday, the OTT giant Netflix took to its Twitter and shared the poster of the film, wrote, “Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girl-bosses take over our screens #ThankYouForComing is now streaming on Netflix!” The sex comedy is streaming on Netflix from Today (December 1).

Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girlbosses take over our screens #ThankYouForComing is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/cZpV1f6BVo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 1, 2023

Fans expressed their excitement for the film’s OTT release. One of the comments read, “Thank You for streaming.” Another wrote, “Watching it for Rushi Kalra.” Another wrote, “Life is better with popcorn and "THANK YOU FOR COMING!” Another wrote, “Excited to watch Shehnaaz Gill.”

Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film is helmed by Karan Boolani. The sex comedy stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shibani Bedi. Other than this, Karan Kundra, Sushant Divgikar, and Anil Kapoor also had star cameos in the film. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film tells the story of a woman in her 30s who has never experienced an orgasm, conflates a search for sexual pleasure along with the search for a ‘prince charming’ only to realize in the end that she is self-sufficient.

Talking about shooting the orgasm scene in Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar told News18, “I think the orgasm scene was shot so beautifully. Karan told me that it would only be my face. the character wasn’t chasing an orgasm, she was chasing love. She blames herself not for not being able to find love and meeting weirdos. She felt incomplete. We always blame ourselves because we’re constantly made to feel like we aren’t good enough and that something is missing in us and not the boys."