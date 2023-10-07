Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor's husband and Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law, in his directorial debut.

Led by Bhumi Pednekar, the female buddy comedy Thank You For Coming was released in the theatres on Friday, October 6. The film's trailer made a lot of noise as audiences found it to be titillating. The comedy has taken a decent opening at the box office despite limited screens and being granted A certificate.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnill.com, Thank You For Coming collected Rs 1.06 crore on its first day of theatrical release. These numbers should see an increase in the opening weekend as the film has received positive reviews from the critics, who have pointed out that the film is not just about sex and orgasm.

The DNA review read, "Thank You For Coming features power-packed ensemble headlined by a brilliant Bhumi Pednekar and solid performances from Shibani Bedi, Natasha Rastogi, and Sushant Divgikr. In his directorial debut, Karan Boolani succeeds in making an impressive female buddy saucy comedy, filled with right amount of humour and emotions."

Apart from Bhumi, the film features Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Sushant Divgikr, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Natasha Rastogi in prominet roles. Anil Kapoor, who has also co-produced the film under his banner Anil Kapoor Film & Communicaton Network (AKFCN) Pvt. Ltd, and Karan Kundrra are seen in delightful cameos.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, the sex comedy is directed by Karan Boolani in his directorial debut. Karan is Rhea's husband and Anil Kapoor's son-in-law. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and received positive reviews from international publications as well.



