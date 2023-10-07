Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor's husband and Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law, in his directorial debut.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Led by Bhumi Pednekar, the female buddy comedy Thank You For Coming was released in the theatres on Friday, October 6. The film's trailer made a lot of noise as audiences found it to be titillating. The comedy has taken a decent opening at the box office despite limited screens and being granted A certificate.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnill.com, Thank You For Coming collected Rs 1.06 crore on its first day of theatrical release. These numbers should see an increase in the opening weekend as the film has received positive reviews from the critics, who have pointed out that the film is not just about sex and orgasm.

The DNA review read, "Thank You For Coming features power-packed ensemble headlined by a brilliant Bhumi Pednekar and solid performances from Shibani Bedi, Natasha Rastogi, and Sushant Divgikr. In his directorial debut, Karan Boolani succeeds in making an impressive female buddy saucy comedy, filled with right amount of humour and emotions."

Apart from Bhumi, the film features Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Sushant Divgikr, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Natasha Rastogi in prominet roles. Anil Kapoor, who has also co-produced the film under his banner Anil Kapoor Film & Communicaton Network (AKFCN) Pvt. Ltd, and Karan Kundrra are seen in delightful cameos.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, the sex comedy is directed by Karan Boolani in his directorial debut. Karan is Rhea's husband and Anil Kapoor's son-in-law. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month and received positive reviews from international publications as well.

READ | Thank You For Coming movie review: Bhumi Pednekar excels in saucy comedy packed with good mix of humour and emotions

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE