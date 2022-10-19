Thank God writer Aakash Kaushik reveals a lesser known fact about Ajay Devgn | Exclusive

Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, is scheduled for release this Diwali, and there's no doubt that viewers are eager to see it on the big screen. The movie has generated a lot of talk, and in the midst of this, we spoke with the writer, Aakash Kaushik, who shared some crucial details about the movie, the cast, and his overall experience.

Aakash was all praise for Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn, but he revealed one thing nobody knows about Ajay Devgn. He praised the actor, describing him as ‘brilliant,’ and spoke of how much he had learned from him.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA Aakash said, “Everybody knows about Ajay sir’s acting, voice and his eyes, but what people don’t know is how technically sound that man is. Honestly, I have not seen a person in the entire industry who technically knows so much about film making. He is a great actor and he would give suggestions about how to take a shot and all and the impact of the scene would enhance. So, we were not limited to only acting but also giving suggestions because a film is a product for everybody. Everybody tries their best to improve. I have learnt so much from Ajay sir. Even I learnt a lot of filmmaking from him. Infact, I used to shoot with him, I have studied from film institute in Pune. So, I used to tell him that sir itna maine institute me nahi sikha jitna aapke saath shooting karke seekh liya. That man is brilliant in every way as an actor and also how technically sound he is.”

For the unversed, Thank God will release in cinemas on October 25.

On the occasion of Diwali 2022, Thank God will compete fiercely with Ram Setu, the new movie starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nussratt Bharuccha.