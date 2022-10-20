Thank God writer Aakash Kaushik opens up on challenges he faced while writing film | Exclusive

Photo credit: Special arrangement

In a few days, Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, will open in theatres. The intriguing premise and talented actors have fans eagerly anticipating the film. It focuses on the concept of God and how people should live their life. The movie promises to be an entertaining but captivating story.

In the midst of the hype, the film's writer, Aakash Kaushik, spoke candidly about the difficulties he faced while writing the film.

When asked about challenges he faced, he exclusively told DNA, “well thank god is not a regular film. It deals with the concept of god and how we humans should lead our lives. When you are dealing with such a topic, you have to be extremely careful. So that was the biggest challenge. I read a lot of spiritual books while writing this film. I believe I gained a lot more perspective on life. I can even say it made me a better person.”

He added, “also another challenge was to ensure that we don’t make anything preachy. It is not only important what you are saying but how you are saying it. Today’s generation can easily brush it off and say “Faltu Gyan mat do”. So we had to make sure that the entire story is told in a fun way. “

READ: Thank God writer Aakash Kaushik reveals a lesser known fact about Ajay Devgn | Exclusive

While recalling an incident, Aakash added, “I remember calling my Naani one day and asking her to narrate the bedtime stories she used to tell me when I was a child. She was surprised to see why a grown up man wants to listen to those stories again. But the fact is, that those stories had the most simple yet deep messages about life. Toh yeh film likhne ke liye maine kuch nahi chhoda. Spiritual books se leke Panchatantra tak.. Maine sab padh daala.”

For the unversed, Thank God will release in cinemas on October 25.