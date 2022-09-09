Search icon
Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn turns Chitragupt, plays 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra in family entertainer

In Thank God, Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, and Sidharth Malhotra plays the character who must repent for his sins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

With the unveiling of its first still yesterday, the eagerly anticipated Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, generated a tonne of hype. After anticipation by fans, the movie's trailer has finally been released.

In the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra has an accident and ends up someplace he doesn't recognise. Ajay Devgn may be seen telling him that he is chitragupt and will play game of life with him a little while later.

Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, and Sidharth Malhotra plays the character who must repent for his sins.

 

