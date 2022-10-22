Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to film 'hurting religious sentiments' controversy, says 'if people would have..'

Sidharth Malhotra - Thank God/Instagram

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Thank God has faced several controversies since its trailer was launched. Some organisations claimed that the film hurts religious sentiments as Ajay plays the character of modern-day Chitragupta called CG who plays the game of life vs death with Sidharth's Ayan Kapoor.

In a recent interview, the Kapoor & Sons actor, who recently completed ten years in the industry along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, his batchmates from Student of the Year, said that the Thank God team has been very sensitive in making the film and people should first see the film and then decide.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sidharth said, "I wonder if people would have protested against the film after watching it. Then it would have made more sense. But how can they be at this early stage? We have been very sensitive and we as a team are quite confident that people would love it once they watch it. Everything has a reason to it in our film, which is why we released the second trailer of the film. There’s no intention to hurt anybody."

Earlier, Rakul had shared similar thoughts in an exclusive conversation with DNA when she said, "I feel you should watch the film first. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. The audiences are the biggest critic, let them watch, and decide."



The Indra Kumar directorial will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as both films are releasing on October 25, a day after the occasion of Diwali. The action-adventure film, which revolves around finding the truth behind the Ram Setu mentioned in Ramayana, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.