Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra's first look from comedy film co-starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh unveiled

Sidharth Malhotra/Twitter

After Ajay Devgn's first look as Chitragupt from the upcoming comedy-drama Thank God went viral, the Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared his first look from the Indra Kumar directorial slated to release in cinemas on October 25, a day after the festival of Diwali 2022.

Along with sharing his look, Sidharth wrote on his social media handles, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!". The actor added that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, i.e. Friday, September 9.

Sidharth's character is seen perplexed with different emotions such as delusion, lust, greed, envy, jealousy, and anger written on black balls surrounding him on the first look poster, which has definitely piqued the interest of the cine-goers regarding the upcoming film.

Thank God will see the Tanhaji actor and the Kapoor & Sons actor collaborating on screen for the first time. On the other hand, Malhotra has worked with Rakul Preet Singh in two films earlier, the spy action thriller Aiyaary in 2018 and the romantic actioner Marjaavan in 2019.

Talking about Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial was in 2019 as Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, whose earlier two films Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal were also helmed by Kumar.



The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as the latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, a day prior to the release of Ajay Devgn's film, on the occasion of Diwali. The action-adventure film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.