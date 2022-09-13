Thank God: Rakul Preet Singh impresses as cop in first look from Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's comedy film

Rakul Preet Singh/Twitter

After the makers released the first look of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh's first look as a no-nonsense cop from the film has finally been unveiled. The Indra Kumar directorial is a festive release, as it releases a day after the occasion of Diwali on October 25.

Sharing her character poster on Twitter on the evening of Monday, September 12, the actress wrote, "Iss Diwali, Chitragupt khelenge a game of life with my better half, jahan hoga unke karmon ka poora hisaab!" and also shared the link for the film's trailer. The Tanhaji actor portrays Chitragupt playing the 'game of life' with the Shershaah actor in the film.

Iss Diwali, Chitragupt khelenge a game of life with my better half, jahan hoga unke karmon ka poora hisaab!#ThankGod trailer out now.

In cinemas on 25th October. @ajaydevgn @SidMalhotra @Indra_kumar_9 #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar pic.twitter.com/jGvLljcobT — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 12, 2022

Thank God is Rakul Preet Singh's fourth film this year after she starred in John Abraham-led actioner Attack, the investigative thriller Runway 34 in which she shared screen space with Ajay, and the serial killer murder mystery Cuttputlli headlined by Akshay Kumar. The actress has worked with Malhotra in two films earlier, the spy action thriller Aiyaary in 2018 and the romantic actioner Marjaavan in 2019.

Talking about the director Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial was in 2019 as Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, whose earlier two films Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal were also helmed by Kumar.



Coming back to Thank God, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as the latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, a day prior to the release of Ajay Devgn's film, on the occasion of Diwali. The action-adventure film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.