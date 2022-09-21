Thank God: MP Minister seeks ban on Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film for 'inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods'

Thank God-Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn/Twitter

The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur regarding banning Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra`s upcoming film Thank God. BJP leader, Vishvas Sarang, in his letter, claimed that the upcoming comedy film Thank God has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods. Meanwhile, an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is still awaited.

Earlier, a case was filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. As per a report in IANS, according to the petitioner, the film's trailer mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments. In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said. The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18.

Talking about the film, helmed by Indra Kumar Thank God is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the Game of Life. Recently the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and first song which received positive responses from the audience. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.

Thank God will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.