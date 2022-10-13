Search icon
Thank God Diwali trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer promises to be family entertainer

In the new trailer of Thank God, Chitragupt aka Ajay Devgn claims that Amitabh Bachchan borrowed the idea of KBC from him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Thank God

Thank God Diwali trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God is slated to release this Diwali. To create more buzz, the makers released the second trailer of the film. 

After the first theatrical trailer, a few netizens pointed out Chitragupt aka Ajay Devgn's look. In this trailer, there is a sequence, in which Chitragupt enters with his traditional avatar, and recites a few verses from Sanskrit. However, Aayan (Sidharth) fails to understand. Thus, Chitragupt adopts a modern avatar and justifies his stand. 

Later, there is also a reference to Amitabh Bachchan and his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the sequences, Chitragupt reveals that the megastar was inspired by his game of life, and went on to create a game show. 

Watch the trailer

Recently, DNA got in touch with Rakul, and in the film, she's playing an integral role of Ruhi. When we asked Rakul if she thinks that the people have judged the film too soon, the Doctor G star stated, "I absolutely feel so, I feel ki phele aap film dekhiye. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. If a certain section of the audience feels offended, then it should be considered. But if it is not (hurting sentiments) then let's not talk about it so early." 

Singh further added that Thank God will actually make them understand the message of the Almighty. "Trust me, jab log yeh film dekhenge, toh they will understand God ka message aur aache se samjhege. That's the beauty of the film." Rakul even stated, "In the age of social media, everybody has an opinion, and we should actually not ask these questions, because we validate those opinions. The audiences are the biggest critic, let them watch, and decide."  Thank God will release in cinemas on October 25. 

