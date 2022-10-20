Thank God director Indra Kumar reveals Ajay Devgn said 'yes' to film without reading script

Ajay Devgn- Indra Kumar

Director Indra Kumar, who is known for films such as Beta, Raja, Grand Masti and others, is all set for his next fantasy comedy-drama Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, shared about his friendly bond with Ajay and how much they both respect each other work.

Indra also opens up on how Ajay accepted his offer of being part of the film which is all about a real estate broker, who met with an accident and when he woke up, he found himself in heaven. But God asked him to play a game and if he won, he could go back to earth. "Whenever I go to him with a script he just looks at me and says 'yes' to do the film. He doesn`t even read the script," said the director.

The cast of Thank God is coming on the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film and during a conversation with the host, they reveal different stories and incidents from the sets. Kapil said: "It`s the trust since you have made so many memorable films."

Later, Rakul praised the director for shooting the film tirelessly even during the time of the pandemic. "He is the youngest director I have worked with. We shot in and out during Covid but he didn`t have any fear and the energy that he used to have was commendable. He used to be always ready to shoot with all his energy," Rakul concludes.

Recently, while interacting with DNA, Rakul even spoke about people's outrage over the trailer. When we asked Rakul if she thinks that the people have judged the film too soon, the Doctor G star stated, "I absolutely feel so, I feel ki phele aap film dekhiye. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. If a certain section of the audience feels offended, then it should be considered. But if it is not (hurting sentiments) then let's not talk about it so early."