Thank God box office prediction day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer will surpass Runway 34 opening, can collect Rs 10 crore

Although Ajay Devgn can beat the opening day figure of his previous dud, the advance booking of Thank God is still low.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Thank God box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer comedy-drama Thank God can have a decent opening at the box office by collecting Rs 10-12 crores. 

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared his prediction for both Diwali release, Thank God and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. On his Twitter, Sumit wrote, "BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #RamSetu Tue- ₹ 15 - 17 cr Nett. #ThankGod Tue - ₹ 10-12 cr Nett." Sumit further wrote that both films had low advance sales, and he predicted day-one figures, based on the festive holiday week. Kadel added, "Advance sale are low for both films and this prediction has been made on the basis of biggest holiday in the country which could ensure Very good Spot booking." 

It seems like Devgn might easily surpass the opening-day collections of his last dud, Runway 34. Released on April 29, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer opened up with just Rs 3 crores at the box office.  

This is not the first time when  Ajay and Akshay are clashing at the box office. In 2009, Ajay Devgn's comedy All The Best: Fun Begins clashed with Akshay Kumar's action-adventure Blue, and in 2010, Golmaal 3 starring the former clashed with Action Replayy starring the latter. Both these times the Singham star came out victorious with his films succeeding more than the Sooryavanshi star.

READ: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God

And now, the two superstars are set to clash again with their films releasing tomorrow, i.e. October 25. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family." Thank God and Ram Setu was released in cinemas on October 25. 

