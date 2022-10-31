Search icon
Thank God box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film continues to struggle, earns Rs 29.40 crore

Thank God box office collection: The comedy-drama is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Thank God/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Thank God hit the theatres on October 25, a day after the festival of Diwali. During its first six days including the opening weekend, the film hasn't been able to work its magic at the box office.

The film collected Rs 18.25 crore on the weekdays, i.e. Tuesday to Thursday, and then earned Rs 11.15 crore in the weekend, taking the total collection to Rs 29.40 crore, as per the box office tracking website Sacnilk.com. The film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which has collected Rs 56.50 crore in its first six days as per the same portal.

Thank God has been alleged to be copied from a Danish film called Sorte Kugler or What Goes Around in English. Its IMDB page mentions its one-liner plot as, "A bitter and stressed man ends up in a car crash and gets another chance for life", which seems to be the story of Indra Kumar's film as well.

In the recently released film, Sidharth plays a frustrated real estate agent named Ayan Kapoor who meets an accident and regains consciousness in heaven where Ajay Devgn's CG, the modern-day equivalent of Chitragupta, offers him a second chance by playing the Game of Life with him.

Talking about Thank God, apart from Akshay, the action-adventure film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. It opened to favourable reviews with cine-goers praising the Abhishek Sharma directorial for its thrilling plot and good action set-pieces.

Both Thank God and Ram Setu are facing tough competition from the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, which featured and is directed by Rishab Shetty. The folklore-oriented actioner has earned more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and its Hindi dubbed version is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

