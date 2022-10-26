Thank God box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer collects Rs 8.10 crore in India

File photo

Thank God box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer comedy-drama Thank God had a decent opening as it collected Rs 8.10 crore in India.

Dishing out details of the collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday… Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz.”

#ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday… Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7HtlROJmiU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2022

Yesterday, trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared his prediction for both Diwali release, Thank God and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. On his Twitter, Sumit wrote, "BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #RamSetu Tue- ₹ 15 - 17 cr Nett. #ThankGod Tue - ₹ 10-12 cr Nett." Sumit further wrote that both films had low advance sales, and he predicted day-one figures, based on the festive holiday week. Kadel added, "Advance sale are low for both films and this prediction has been made on the basis of biggest holiday in the country which could ensure Very good Spot booking."

This is not the first time when Ajay and Akshay are clashing at the box office. In 2009, Ajay Devgn's comedy All The Best: Fun Begins clashed with Akshay Kumar's action-adventure Blue, and in 2010, Golmaal 3 starring the former clashed with Action Replayy starring the latter. Both these times the Singham star came out victorious with his films succeeding more than the Sooryavanshi star.

Also read: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family." Thank God and Ram Setu was released in cinemas on October 25.