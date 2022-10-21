Thank God: Amid controversies, makers change Ajay Devgn's character name, add extended disclaimer

Thank God

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God had hurt the religious sentiments of a few people. As Indra Kumar's directorial revolves around the theme of good deeds vs bad deeds. Ajay plays the role of mighty Chitragupt, who decides the fate of Aayan (Sidharth) based on actions the latter took in his lifetime.

Soon after the release of the first trailer, a few netizens voiced against the film and called for a boycott. A case was filed against the film in Uttar Pradesh for hurting the feelings of the Kayastha community. Even Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang asked for a ban on the film. Now, after considering everything, the makers have made three major changes to the film.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Ajay's character name Chitragupt has been changed to CG. The makers have even added a disclaimer at the start of the film, and they have also increased the duration of the disclaimer so that the audience could read it. Also, there is a sequence of a temple that has been edited and kept in the film from a different angle. At last, a liquor brand is also blurred in the film.

While interacting with DNA, Rakul spoke about people's reaction to the trailer and said, "When we asked Rakul if she thinks that the people have judged the film too soon, the Doctor G star stated, "I feel so, I feel ki phele aap film dekhiye. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. If a certain section of the audience feels offended, then it should be considered. But if it is not (hurting sentiments) then let's not talk about it so early." Thank God will release in cinemas on October 25 with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.