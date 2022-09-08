Thank God: Ajay Devgn shares his first look from comedy film, announces trailer release date

Ajay Devgn/Twitter

On the morning of Thursday, September 8, superstar Ajay Devgn took to his social media accounts and shared the first look from his upcoming comedy titled Thank God. Along with the Tanjahi actor, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh also play leading roles in the Indra Kumar directorial.

Along with sharing his first look poster, Ajay wrote, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25." Sidharth and Rakul shared the photo with the same caption on their social media accounts as well.

This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow.

In cinemas on October 25.@SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/78fjGfsUkq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2022

Thank God will be Ajay Devgn's fourth theatrical release this year. The actor played cameo roles in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, which also featured Alia Bhatt in a pivotal cameo, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was headlined by Alia Bhatt.

The Singham actor shared the screen with Rakul Preet Singh earlier this year in Runway 34, which marked his return to direction after six years since Shivaay. Ajay made his directorial debut in 2008 with the romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he paired himself opposite his wife-actress Kajol.

Talking about Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial was in 2019 as Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, whose earlier two films Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal were also helmed by Kumar.



Coming back to Thank God, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as the latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, a day prior to the release of Ajay Devgn's film, on the occasion of Diwali. The action-adventure film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.