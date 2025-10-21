Thamma vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat: Ayushmaan Khurrana or Harshvardhan Rane, who's leading race of screen count, advance booking, opening

The clash on the box office is on, Read on to know budget, advance booking, and expected opening of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat: October 21, 2025 will be remembered for the most unexpected box office war. The biggest Diwali clash is here. On one side we have Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's film Thamma. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's tragic romantic drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. Both films are among the most-awaited films, and they have created a strong buzz among the cinephiles. Which movie is leading when it comes to budget, screen count, advance booking, and ultimately day one collection? Will Ayushmann Khurrana make his succesful comeback after back-to-back duds? Will Harshvardhan Rane score another home run with his love story? Read on to know more.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat: Budget analysis

On the basis of several media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is mounted on a huge scale. The upcoming MHCU is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 145 crore, which divides into Rs 120 cost of production, and Rs 25 crore in print and advertising.

On the other side, Harshvardhan and Sonam's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made on 20% of Thamma. Yes, the biggest plus point for Deewaniyat is the controlled cost, which is reportedly only Rs 20 crore. A few sources even quoted between Rs 40-50 crore. However, it's still much lower as compared to Thamma.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat: Screen count

Thamma is the widest release of Ayushmann Khurrana. Going by the several reports, Thamma is releasing in 4,000 screens across India. This include 10,595 shows in India (Hindi version: 10,184 2D shows, 103 IMAX 2D, 101 4DX shows; Telugu version: 207 shows).

When it comes to Deewaniyat, the distributor of Thamma, PVR Inox has tried to arm-twist exhibitors to allot more screens to Ayushmann's film. There were several reports that stated that in Mumbai multiplexes, the distributor’s demands for Thamma’s show counts were quite aggressive, like in a 10-screen multiplex they asked for 33 shows, in 9-screen 30 shows etc. This lead to hamper the screen count of Deewaniyat. There is no official data of the screens showcasing Harshvardhan's film, but it is lower than Thamma, and this is one major disadvantage for them in this clash.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Advance booking and opening

When it comes to advance booking, Thamma is again leading the race. As per the reports, Thamma has sold 1.13 lakh+ tickets for Day 1 across India. The gross advance booking revenue (excluding blocked seats) is around Rs 3.22 crore as of 11 a.m. As Koimoi and other sites reported, with blocked seats included, Thamma's advance gross is reported at around Rs 6.37 crore for Day 1 in all versions. As per India Today, Thamma is hinting at Rs 10 crore gross from advance booking

Speaking about Deewaniyat, as per the limited data being reported, more than 52,000 tickets sold ahead of release. The approximate gross from advance booking is Rs 1.42 crore. Deewaniyat is lacking in advance, and will be more dependent on the spot booking which is expcted to increase or decrease as per the word of mouth.

Though it's too early to predict, but going by the analysis of several trade experts, Thamma is expected to earn Rs 20 crore from all the languages, and Deewaniyat is expected to earn around Rs 1.5-3 crore only.