Thamma: Stree Shraddha Kapoor to appear with Bhediya Varun Dhawan? Ayushmann Khurrana drops major hint: 'Teen se chaar..'

It seems like Maddock's next instalment in the horror comedy universe, Thamma, will have the biggest cameos, and Ayushmaan Khurrana himself dropped a crucial hint about the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma is the most-awaited film, waiting to explode on the big screen on October 21. The upcoming Maddock Horror Comedy Universe instalment is expected to have extended cameos of MHCU's popular characters, and now the leading star has dropped a major hint about the same.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were asked about the starry guest appearances in the film. Ayushmann stated, “Aapko kya lag raha hai, kaun aa sakta hai? Hum toh bata nahi sakte, humein allowed nahi hai (What do you think? Who could appear? We can’t reveal it, we’re not allowed to)."

However, he further added, "Kitne cameos hain?! Teen se chaar cameos hain. Teen toh hain hì (How many cameos? There are three to four. Three for sure)." Khurrana was asked if Shraddha Kapoor as Stree would appear in Thamma. He and Nawaz refused to reply, suggesting that fans will have to watch the movie to find out the mystery soon.

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Thamma is the first Maddock film based on supernatural fantasy fiction, with a dash of paranormal romance. The basic premise of the film revolves around Betaals (vampires) and their king, Yakshaasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). To stop Yakshaasan, Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) teams up with Alok Goyal (Ayushmann). Will Alok and Tadaka succeed in stopping Yakshaasan? That's the crux of the movie.

Aneet Padda to feature in Thamma

As per the latest news reports, Saiyaara star Aneet Padda will be seen making a cameo appearance in Thamma. Aneet has reportedly joined MHCU and will lead their upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. The cameo will introduce Padda into the universe and will also give a strong sneak peek into her character.