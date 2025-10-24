Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
Thamma, Stree 2 composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh, accused of...
Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?
Trouble mounts for Pakistan: After border attacks, Afghanistan tightens grip on water, Taliban regime plans Kunar river dam
R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post
Good news for Instagram users! Now you can use Meta AI tools on Stories for easy customisation
Sandeep Reddy Vanga offends Shah Rukh Khan fans with Prabhas's Spirit audio teaser release, here's how
50 or 52? Malaika Arora's birthday celebration sparks debate on her real age, Redditors say 'hiding your...'
Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its price will rise by...
BOLLYWOOD
Sanghvi, known for hit songs in Stree 2, Thamma, and Bhediya, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage.
Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday.
Sanghvi, known for hit songs in Stree 2, Thamma, and Bhediya, was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said. He said that the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram.
The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said. The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said. Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.
READ | India's most bankable star made Rs 5000 crore at box office in last 10 years, has most films with Rs 100 crore opening; not SRK, Vijay, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, Yash