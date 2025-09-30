Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..

Thamma, the next big funny-spooky adventure from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, is keenly awaited by the trade and cinefiles. The movie is expected to make dhamakedaar Diwali for the box office. Read on to know the fees of the star cast.

After delivering all-time blockbuster Stree 2 and sleeper hit Munjya, all eyes are on the next film from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which is Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. With the upcoming film, the cinematic universe of producer Dinesh Vijan will step into supernatural fantasy fiction, with a dash of paranormal romance. The basic premise of the film revolves around Betaals (vampires) and their king, Yakshaasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). To stop Yakshaasan, Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) teams up with Alok Goyal (Ayushmann). Will Alok and Tadaka succeed in stopping Yakshaasan? That's the crux of the movie.

Thamma has a stellar cast, and ahead of the mega release, we will dissect the fees charged by the actors in it. The figures mentioned in the report are based on several media reports.

Rashmika Mandanna got less than Ayushmann Khurrana?

As per the reports, Rashmika, the lucky charm of the films, whose track record includes recent blockbusters, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, and Animal, has still earned less than Ayushmann. Reportedly, Rashmika only earned in the range of Rs 5-7 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana got the highest fees for Thamma

Reports have it that Ayushmann Khurrana has got the biggest paycheck from Thamma. To play the lead protagonist, Ayushmann Khurrana earned between Rs 8 and 10 crore.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got more than Paresh Rawal

In the movie, Nawaz played the main antogonist, Yakshaasan, and to play this role with utmost dedication, Nawazuddin earned a paycheck of Rs 3-4 crore.

Not only Paresh Rawal, but this actress is also the lowest earner from Thamma

Last but not least, Paresh Rawal, the senior-most member of the star cast, has reportedly earned Rs 2 crore for his role. Similarly, even Malaika Arora got Rs 2 crore for her special item number. Thamma will be released in cinemas on October 21.