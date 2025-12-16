Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 200 crore hit will premiere on THIS date, here's where you can watch

Thamma OTT release: The latest horror-comedy from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will finally be premiering online. Here's when you can enjoy Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer.

After a successful run at the box office, Ayshmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer supernatural horror comedy Thamma premiered on OTT. On December 16, Prime Video dropped the latest instalment from MHCU all over India and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, with Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik playing pivotal roles, and special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. The movie was released in cinemas on October 21, and with a positive response, the movie grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thamma

“Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humor, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives,” added Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rashmika Mandanna on Thamma OTT premiere

Rashmika Mandanna shared, “Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale—everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me. I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video.”

About Thamma

Expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy set in a mythical world. The film follows Alok (Ayushmann), humanity’s last hope, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a mystical being navigating a realm consumed by darkness, while Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), a powerful ruler of darkness, threatens to plunge the world into peril. Blending horror, romance, and comedy, the movie received much love and appreciation from audiences during its theatrical run. Part of MHCU’s interconnected universe, Thamma also features cameo appearances and narrative links to other franchises, including Stree 1 and 2, Munjya, and Bhediya, enriching the overarching storyline and hinting at future crossovers.