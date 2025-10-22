Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's MHCU film to premiere on this streaming platform in...

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma took a strong opening at the box office as it collected Rs 25.11 crore on its first day of release and became the second-highest opener in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree 2.

After Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) - Thamma released in theatres on October 21 as the Diwali release. The romantic comedy horror film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. It follows the cross-universe romance between Alok Goyal (Ayushmann), a meek journalist and a vampire Tadaka (Rashmika), who belongs to the Betal sect. The villain in their love story is Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), the Thamma (leader) of the Betal sect.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma took a strong opening at the box office as it collected Rs 25.11 crore on its first day of release and became the second-highest opener in the MHCU after Stree 2. It also became the highest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, surpassing the opening day numbers of the 2019 comedy Dream Girl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

The opening credits confirm that Thamma will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The romantic horror comedy will be available on the OTT platform after eight weeks in December 2025. As per reports, it will begin streaming from December 16. The film will first be available for rent under Early Access section on Prime Video from December 2.

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer also acts as the perfect setup for the Bhediya v/s Thamma clash in the upcoming installments of the MHCU. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Faisal Malik, and Rachit Singh in key supporting roles. Nora Fatehi from Stree, Sathyaraj from Munjya, Varun Dhawan from Bhediya, and Abhishek Banerjee from Stree 2 reprise their roles and make cameo appearances.

