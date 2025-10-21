FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Thamma Movie Review – Dhamakedaar Diwali Gift From Maddock’s Expanding Horrorverse

Thamma is an absolute blast! A wild yet rooted story bursting with so much creative energy that you’ll leave the theater with a huge grin, it is such a Paisa-Vasool Diwali Dhamaka.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Thamma Movie Review – Dhamakedaar Diwali Gift From Maddock’s Expanding Horrorverse
A poster of Thamma
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar 

Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, Arun Falara 

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Fasial Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, Rachit Singh 

Duration: 149 minutes 

Rating: 4 Stars 

Gone are days when franchise belonged to Hollywood, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is much more diverse, complex, content oriented, rooted and a constant reminder that our folklore are much more than spooky tales, Thamma is one such genre-defying franchise propellor Diwali blast, which nothing short of masterpiece where content is combined with quality and whole lot of entertainment. The film is an absolute blast! A wild yet rooted story bursting with so much creative energy that you’ll leave the theater with a huge grin, it is such a Paisa-Vasool Diwali Dhamaka. 

If you loved Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, a smart blend of comedy and creature thrills, Thamma will knock your socks off! The film throws mythology, action, emotion, and fantasy all into one crazy blend and its works like magic! 

From the opening scene, the movie dives headfirst into a mythical forest where ancient legends aren’t just stories, they’re terrifyingly real. But despite all the supernatural chaos, the film never losses the sight of its core focus and narrative. It is pure entertainment without being slapstick, emotional without being cheesy. Unique but packing some of the biggest easter eggs! 

Newbie in MHCU, seasoned actor Ayushmann plays Alok, a journalist who stumbles into a strange, while looking for a bigger scoop, ends up unveiling something much bigger, a whole new verse within the Universe. He is goofy, real, passionate, romantic and pure, he is trying to make it big in life, but ends up colossal mysteries of fantasy world, something he didn’t bargain for, but still manages to swing it perfectly.  

The revelation of Thamma is none other than Rashmika Mandanna, she is absolutely fantastic. Her character Tadaka, is fearsome, fearless and head- strong, she is nowhere near that typical damsel in distress, she is the knight in the shining armour, more like fangs. She’s got real purpose and soul. 

The organic chemistry between the two, which undergoes many arcs, is beautiful. Fun, refreshing and unique to watch on silver-screen. 

The first half is quick and waste no time establishing characters and narrative, but in the second half, the film put its foot down on the throttle and goes Boombastic. No epic moment after another, no revelation after another, many cross-over and it’s like explosion of entertainment. Superb VFX, thrilling action, soothing romance, and endless supply of laughter, all leading to an epic showdown, which is out of this world.  

If this wasn’t enough, Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is back, and he is not just locking fangs with Alok, Betaals, he is going toe to toe with Thamma. These two mega faceoffs, are smartly structured, superbly executed, and packs a mega punch of hardcore action, thrilling moments, and one liners which will have you jumping with joy. Alok Vs Bhediya, Betaal Vs Alok, Bhediya Vs Thamma, this is a haven for die-hard fans of Maddock Universe. And this one delivers beyond disbelief. It is pure cinema magic!!! 

One more interesting thing about the movie, despite being a cross-over, it understands the pulse of Maddock Universe fan base and doesn’t spoon-feed everything, it is movie which is slightly mad-house, but still trusts the intelligence of the audience.  

If you’ve been following the Maddock horror universe, Thamma is packed with little Easter eggs and you will love discovering each and everyone. And it this wasn’t enough, the mega and mighty villain Sar Kata is also making a sneaky but pivotal entry. This universe is carefully weaving all its stories together. By the end, it’s clear: something huge is coming. 

The lead is supported by an equally powerful and seasoned ensemble, Paresh Rawal as Alok’s dad brings laughs with his sarcastic, grumpy but warm vibe. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, though not on screen much, owns every moment he’s in.  

Remember the Hand Of God madman Elvis, played by Sathyaraj, he is back and this paranormal expert is more than just comic relief this time, he is a key piece connecting the supernatural puzzle and cross-overs. There’s even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment hinting at a major twist in the franchise. 

Nora Fatehi shows up too. Not just a glam cameo — her scene actually matters, especially if you’re a Stree fan. It adds a whole new layer to the mythology and, honestly, raises more questions than answers. But in the best way possible. Is she just a small piece or something bigger? You’ll definitely be thinking about that. 

It is Maddock Film, so the music album is packed with bangers, they are not just tracks thrown in without a purpose, each one adds something important, whether it’s pushing the story forward, revealing backstory, or deepening the folklore.  

Thamma is a bold and ambitious leap for Indian genre cinema and this ever-expanding Maddock horror universe and this one lands firmly on its feet. It has the right mix of everything, ranging from comedy, action, emotions, depth, story, and surprises, Firing on all cylinders, this one sure shot fire-cracking blockbuster of the festive season. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
