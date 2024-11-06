Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy franchise with the upcoming film, Thama.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the new entrant in the Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. The actor is all thrilled to expand the franchise with the upcoming film, Thama. He recently opened up about the appeal of the film, claiming it a ‘total wild card’ that no Indian viewers have seen it.

A week ago, he unveiled the first look teaser of Thama and captioned it as, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one.” In the latest media interaction, he further spilled beans on his upcoming film, in which he plays a vampire, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann promises a ‘unique cinematic experience’. “It was a compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. I have always been on a search for such unique projects throughout my career and I’m grateful that brilliant directors and filmmakers have considered me to helm such films. Thama is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love,” he said in a statement.

“Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the writing genius Niren Bhatt,” he added.

Ayushmann expressed excitement to collaborate once again with his Bala producer Dinesh Vijan. "Dinesh and I have a similar passion for disruption. Our film Bala was a project that made people jump up from their seats and laud it for being really fresh. Thama is our second collaboration, and it is so new that I can’t wait for the reaction of people when they see it in theatres. We are drawn to each other when we want to completely shatter the mould and give audiences something that they have never seen before.” the actor added in a statement.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh M,athew and Arun Fulara. The film is expected to arrive next year around Diwali.