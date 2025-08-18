'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Ahead of the teaser launch, the first look posters of the world of Thama are revealed, and moviegoers are impressed with Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's spooky entry.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna in Thama

After breaking records with Stree 2, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will soon be releasing its new adventure, Thama. Ahead of the teaser, Dinesh Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, unveiled character posters, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama will be the new outing from the universe of Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, and it will be based on the theme of vampires. Ayushmann will be leading the film as the blood-sucking vampire, Alok, who is the last hope of humanity. Alok is hunted by Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), and is protected by Tadaka (Rashmika), who is touted as 'Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran'.  Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya director), Thama is scheduled for Diwali release, and the teaser will be released on August 19. 

Netizens' reactions to Thama posters

As soon as the posters were unveiled, they went viral in no time. Fans of the horror comedy universe are calling it a 'new spin' in the franchise. "THAMAKEDAR ENTERY in the Universe @ayushmannk," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Rashmika is giving Hollywood vibes." One of the netizens lauded Ayushmann's look and wrote, "Absolutely chilling and charismatic. Your damn look— the coat, the aura, everything is just fang-tastic. Can’t wait to sink my teeth into this Diwali blockbuster!" Calling Nawazuddin the 'perfect villain', and Paresh Rawal 'a worthy addition', an internet user wrote, "Nawaz and Paresh make for an interesting starcast. Would be fun to watch." 

About Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Spearheaded by Dinesh Vijan, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was started with 2018's superhit Stree, followed by average grosser Bhediya (2022), sleeper hit Munjya, and all-time blockbuster Stree 2 (both 2024). The upcoming movie from the slate includes Shakti Shalini (scheduled for December 2025 release), Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Maha Munjya, and Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
