Vijay wins hearts for his simplicity with this sweet gesture at special event to honour students

Thalapathy Vijay wins hearts with his simplicity at special event to honour students

Vijay is a popular name in the south and enjoys a huge fan following. As the actor’s fans await updates on his upcoming movie Leo, the Varisu actor announced that he will be honoring the 10th and 12th toppers in Tamil Nadu. Now a photo of the actor is going viral on social media wherein he can be seen sitting amidst the crowd with the students.

On Saturday, a photo of Thalapathy Vijay sitting with the students in the middle row went viral on social media. The actor’s fans appreciated his simplicity and praised him for not taking any special treatment and sitting among the students. The actor was seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue denim. A fan account shared the photo on social media and wrote, “#ThalapathyVijay moves from the front row, goes and sits with students in the Middle Row.”

#ThalapathyVijay moves from front row, goes and sits with students in the Middle Row pic.twitter.com/ErDBwHB0JC June 17, 2023

Netizens appreciated the Varisu actor’s simplicity. One of the comments read, “TN needs more people like him.” Another wrote, “OMG, he sat within the crowd... no special chair/nothing... Ni vera .. Love you Thalapathy Vijay Love you.”

The actor also encouraged the students at the event and said, “I have one request. If there are students who haven't done well in exams, please support them. Spend time with them and explain how easy it is to pass exams. People will always be there to discourage you, what's important is to listen to the voice inside you.”

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the movie Leo helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The gangster action-drama movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Kamal Haasan among others. The movie is scheduled to release on October 19 in theatres.

