Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo makers mute swear words in film's trailer after backlash

While the Leo trailer received massive acclaim from fans, Thalapathy Vijay using a swear word during a monologue in the trailer left a considerable section of viewers disappointed, as they felt that because of the swearing the film may become unsuitable for kids.

Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited action-thriller film Leo is just days away. However, prior to its release the film received backlash over the Master actor using a swear word which was later muted out from the trailer after the controversy.

While the trailer with its high quality production, VFX, stunts, acting, and violence received massive acclaim from fans, Thalapathy used a swear word during a monologue in the trailer which left a considerable section of viewers disappointed, as they felt that because of the swearing Leo may become unsuitable for kids.

However, the movie had already received an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification which meant that the film was already made not suitable for kids.

After reviewing the movie’s director’s cut at a special screening, the CBFC had made some minor edits, and as such while they didn’t delete almost any significant amount of content, the censors felt that the few cuts made the film certifiable for U/A certificate.

The trailer despite the muting has retained its A certificate, with some theatres having decided to still air the ‘uncensored’ version.

Despite the edits, however, director Lokesh Kangraj had earlier said on social media that the film will be a full on director’s cut, meaning that the movie that will be screened in theatres will be in accordance with Lokesh's original vision.

Leo dropped its trailer back on October 5, and aside from the one controversy surrounding the swear word, the trailer had received great praise overall.

An action-thriller film, the movie stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Surya, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. With a music score by Anirudh Ravichander who is fresh off the success of Jawan, Leo will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

