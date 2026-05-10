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Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic

Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured GF Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay

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Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic

Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend, Trisha Krishnan, did only one Hindi film, and the underperformance of the film ended her dream run in Bollywood right after her debut.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic
Trisha Krishnan with Akshay Kumar (Image source: Screengrab)
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Thalapathy Vijay is now CM Joseph Vijay. The superstar of Tamil cinema is now the real-life Jana Nayagan, expected to bring major change in Tamil Nadu. Vijay took his oath on Sunday morning, and his fans and followers are celebrating his major victory. Among them is his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan. Her presence at the Nehru Indoor Stadium has met with mixed reactions from the internet. Many netizens aren't happy that Trisha attended his big day, while his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, were absent on his achievement. Today, we will discuss more about Trisha and her failed Bollywood career. 

Also read: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

Trisha and her failed Bollywood career 

Trisha Krishnan is a successful actress in the Tamil film industry. Like her other colleagues (read: Asin), Trisha also decided to venture out and take the big leap of entering Bollywood. After giving blockbusters like Ghilli (2004), Saamy (2003), Trisha finally made her big move and entered Hindi cinema. In 2010, Trisha made her debut in Hindi films with the political satire comedy Khatta Meetha. The Priyadarshan-directed starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Trisha was paired opposite him. Khatta Meetha is an official remake of the director's own Malayalam film Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), led by Mohanlal.

Also read: Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha attends his CM oath ceremony, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Side chicks will be new normal'

Why was Trisha's debut called a flop? 

Khatta Meetha was released with mega expectations. The impressive track record of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar was expected to work big time at the box office. However, when the movie was released on July 23, 2010, it opened with mixed reviews from critics, calling it too dark and low on comedy. The film took a good opening, but soon the collection dropped. Made in the budget of Rs 35 crore, the domestic gross of the film was only Rs 39 crore. Although the movie had a worldwide gross of Rs 62 crore, it earned the verdict of 'Below Average'. 

Watch Akshay Kumar and Trisha's song Sajde from Khatta Meetha

A lot was riding on Khatta Meetha. But the underperformance of the film shocked everyone, and it also ended Trisha's dream run in Bollywood. However, the film later earned the status of cult classic.

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Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic
Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured GF Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay
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