Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...

Thalapathy's final film Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. Thefilm, along with its Hindi dubbed version Jan Neta, will release worldwide on January 9, 2026, perfectly timed with the festive Pongal weekend.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 08:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In a moment steeped in emotion and anticipation, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited upcoming film have officially announced its Hindi title as Jan Neta. Along with the title reveal, a striking new poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol was unveiled, while also confirming that Zee Studios will handle the film's release across the North Indian market.

The newly released poster presents an intense face-off between Vijay and Bobby Deol, set against a backdrop of fire, destruction, and chaos. The powerful imagery hints at a high-stakes conflict driven by conviction, power, and ideology—signaling a narrative that extends far beyond physical combat. Rooted in political and emotional upheaval, Jana Nayagan promises a clash where beliefs collide as fiercely as the characters themselves.

Thalapathy Vijay is seen in a rugged, grounded avatar, exuding quiet authority and resilience, while Bobby Deol’s commanding, militaristic presence adds scale and tension to the visual narrative. The explosive setting, punctuated by helicopters and large-scale destruction, suggests a story unfolding on a vast political and national canvas. Sharing the poster on social media, KVN Productions wrote, "Aavoo together bhaiya bhaiya to witness his one last dance."

Adding to the mounting buzz, Jana Nayagan has already opened to record-breaking pre-sales across key overseas markets, underlining the massive global anticipation surrounding the release. Expectations are sky-high as the political action thriller marks Thalapathy Vijay's final film, making it one of the most emotionally significant releases of his illustrious career. 

With Zee Studios spearheading the North India release, the film is also poised to be one of the biggest releases in the region, backed by strong advance interest and robust opening expectations across the Hindi-speaking belt.

Directed by H. Vinoth, known for his compelling narratives and layered storytelling, the film promises a story driven by purpose, consequence, and conviction. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while it boasts a strong ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain, adding further depth to its expansive world.

Further amplifying the excitement, the film's grand audio launch is scheduled to take place on December 27 in Malaysia, setting the stage for a large-scale celebration that mirrors the film’s ambition and emotional resonance. 

Backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana, Jana Nayagan (Jan Neta in Hindi) is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, perfectly timed with the festive Pongal weekend.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
