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Thalapathy Vijay makes big statement on NEET exams, calls imposition of languages 'unfair' on students: 'I came directly from film set to become CM'

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay has made a strong statement about students appearing for NEET re-exams, and asked other political parties to unite for the betterment of students.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Thalapathy Vijay makes big statement on NEET exams, calls imposition of languages 'unfair' on students: 'I came directly from film set to become CM'
Thalapathy Vijay, Students appearing for NEET re-exams (Image source: ANI, file photo)
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As the nation is gripped by the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay, made a big statement on Tuesday. Vijay criticised the NEET, implying to the state Assembly that the examination was unfair to medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu. He even reiterated his opposition to imposing any language on students.

While replying to the Governor’s grievances in the Assembly, Vijay expressed that language should not be imposed on students, and also stressed that issues affecting Tamil Nadu’s welfare should rise above political divisions. Vijay's remarks came against the backdrop of the NEET re-examination held on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 test due to alleged irregularities and a paper leak.

Vijay and other political parties voice against NEET exams

Vijay's comments hold significance as opposition to NEET continues to remain a major political issue in Tamil Nadu. Several parties cited disadvantages to the state's students from the national-level entrance examination.

Following reports of two medical aspirants allegedly dying by suicide in Tamil Nadu, the debate on NEET has gained attention within a span of 24 hours. Even PMK's leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Centre and the state government to either 'scrap the examination or exempt' Tamil Nadu from it. As per NTA sources, 1,42,489 candidates from Tamil Nadu enrolled for the re-examination, which was conducted at 307 centres across the state, including 43 centres in Chennai.

'Even if we differ in our opinions, we must unite, work together': Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay highlighted the issue in the Assembly and said, "If we unite on matters concerning Tamil Nadu’s welfare, our state will become a leader in the country. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the loving people of Tamil Nadu, who have a permanent place in my heart, for electing me and the members of our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to this august Assembly."

Vijay asserted that despite political differences, all parties should unite in the interests of the people. “Even if we differ in our opinions, we must unite and work together for the welfare of the people," Vijay also commented on the criticism he's facing ever since he entered politics. "Some people say that. In their own language, I would say that is just a ‘reel’," he said.

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