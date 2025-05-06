The shocking incident occurred at the Madurai airport when an elderly fan bypassed Thalapathy Vijay's security and tried to meet him. The Tamil superstar is currently shooting for Jana Nayagan, his final film before he ventures full-time into politics.

On Monday, Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known lovingly as Thalapathy Vijay, was returning from Kodaikanal after shooting Jana Nayagan, his final film before he ventures full-time into politics, to Madurai when a shocking incident occurred at the airport. When an elderly fan tried to breach his security and meet the star, one of Vijay's security guards pulled out his gun and pointed at the excited fan. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the Leo actor is seen coming at the airport in a black car with a convoy. As he steps out of the vehicle, his security guards cover him as a large crowd is seen gathered there to catch a glimpse of the star. When Vijay is heading towards the airport entrance, an elderly man appears out of nowhere from behind and tries to run towards the actor. He is immediately stopped by the actor's security guards, who point a gun towards him assuming him to be a potential threat. The Mersal actor doesn't realise what's happening behind his back and heads towards the main gate.

Now, as per a Times Now report, when the media questioned the elderly fan about the incident, he said, "A gun was aimed at me for the protection of Thalapathy Vijay, but even if I was shot at that time, I would happily take it for my Thalapathy."

SHOCKING: Joseph Vijay's security points firearm on a person. pic.twitter.com/CA2A2aBXl6 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 5, 2025

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles. The political action thriller, directed by H. Vinoth with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

In February 2024, Vijay had launched his political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced that Thalapathy 69 will be his final film. A part of his statement read, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I am committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

