Monal's sister Simran was already a leading actress in South Indian films, while another sister, Jyoti, made her debut in 2003. Monal made her debut in 2001, but one of her most memorable roles was in Badri alongside Vijay.

Many actors and actresses find success in the film industry early on, but all their achievements still fail to relieve them of the burdens that they face in their personal lives. Bollywood was in deep shock after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020 at just 34. Today, we will tell you about one Tamil actress who made a successful debut and enjoyed moderate successes at the box office, but despite her professional triumphs, she died at just 21 after committing suicide in her apartment in Chennai. We are talking about Radhamonal Naval, professionally known as Monal, who was the younger sister of popular Tamil actress Simran.

Monal was a former actress who appeared in Tamil-language films. She became an overnight star after making her debut in the film Paarvai Ondre Pothume (2001) alongside Kunal. Born in January 1981, Monal did some modeling, fashion shows, and beauty contests before she moved to films.

Monal went on to appear in a few more films after Badri, all of which were moderately successful at the box office. At the time of her death, Monal was working on a Telugu film titled Dadagiri, and a Tamil film titled Best of Luck. Surprisingly, on the day of her death, Monal also attended the launch of her new film Paiye Janmam, which translates to 'Ghost Life'.

Sadly, Monal died by suicide, aged just 21. She was found hanging in her room in Chennai. After her death, Monal's sister Simran accused choreographer Prasanna Sujit of being a possible reason for her suicide. Simran claimed that Prasanna had broken up with Monal just a few days before she died.

