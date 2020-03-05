'Thalaivi' Kangana Ranaut's training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for 'Tejas', Dhaakad'

There is no denying the fact that Kangana Ranaut is an extremely dedicated actress who does one hundred percent justice to whatever role she takes up. The Bollywood actor has already completed one leg of shooting for her upcoming and ambitious project, Thalaivi, in which she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

In addition to that, Kangana also put on 20 kg for the next leg for the film which she will have to lose in two months to get into her characters for Dhaakad and Tejas. Sharing pictures of Kangana from the film’s sets, her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad.... will she be able to shed that weight."

In another video posted by the official Instagram page of Kangana’s team, Kangana introduces her trainer Yogesh to her fans and says, "Hello everyone! We are resuming our workout after Thalaivi and ye hain mere trainer Yogesh. My guess is 10, I used to be 52," after which Yogesh takes a guess saying that Kangana must have put on "not less than 15".

Thalaivi has been co-written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020. On the other hand, Kangana will be seen as an air force pilot in Tejas and a fighter in Dhaakad.